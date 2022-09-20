 Skip to content
Amazon Air Cargo Flights Grow at Slowest Pace Since Early Pandemic

  • Freighter flights rose just 3.8% between March and September
  • Amazon has closed, delayed warehouses as pandemic demand cools
Grounds crew members load cargo into an Amazon Prime Air aircraft at the company's Air Hub&nbsp;in Hebron, Kentucky.

Photographer: Jeffrey Dean/Bloomberg
Amazon.com Inc.’s cargo airline is growing at the slowest pace since the start of the pandemic, the latest sign that the e-commerce giant is adjusting to slackening demand.   

Amazon Air freighters averaged about 194 flights a day during a week earlier this month, up 3.8% from March, according to researchers with DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development. That’s the smallest increase in the institute’s periodic snapshots, compiled roughly once every six months since May 2020. 