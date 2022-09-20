Amazon Air Cargo Flights Grow at Slowest Pace Since Early Pandemic

Amazon.com Inc.’s cargo airline is growing at the slowest pace since the start of the pandemic, the latest sign that the e-commerce giant is adjusting to slackening demand.
Amazon Air freighters averaged about 194 flights a day during a week earlier this month, up 3.8% from March, according to researchers with DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development. That’s the smallest increase in the institute’s periodic snapshots, compiled roughly once every six months since May 2020.