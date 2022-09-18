What to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for Powell

Jerome Powell takes center-stage for commodities in coming days, with the Federal Reserve chief set to unleash another large rate hike that could pile more pressure on energy, metals and crops.
The fear is that stronger anti-inflation medicine from the US central bank will not just squeeze demand, but add to a dollar surge that’s battering commodities. Ahead of Powell’s big unveil on Wednesday, markets have been jittery: gold sank to a two-year low, crude notched a third weekly fall, and metals are on retreat again.