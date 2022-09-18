Fauci Warns of Anti-Vaxxer Attitude Beyond Covid-19

US President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser warned in an interview with the Financial Times that a broad refusal of vaccines against Covid-19 may undermine efforts to immunize children and contain future illness outbreaks.
Anti-vaccine attitudes “might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Anthony Fauci was quoted as saying. “If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that’s where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks.”