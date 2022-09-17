Pakistan Braces for More Floods After Death Toll Crosses 1,500

Next Big Risk

Next Big Risk asks three titans of the financial industry what they see coming in the next 5 to 10 years. Bloomberg's Sonali Basak speaks with Founder and CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried, former Goldman Sachs Chief Investment Strategist Abby Joseph Cohen, founder of Moelis and Company Ken Moelis about their biggest concerns, ranging from the next pandemic to deglobalization.