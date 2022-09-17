Pakistan Braces for More Floods After Death Toll Crosses 1,500

Pakistan is facing the risk of fresh floods and more deaths, after unusually severe torrential downpours triggered by climate change submerged a third of the country and killed more than 1,500 people.
Although the water has started receding in some areas, authorities are worried that heavy rains in parts of neighboring India could swell key rivers in Pakistan. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has advised to evacuate people from some areas of Pakistan to avoid any further loss of property and lives, after the nation reported 22 more deaths in a day.