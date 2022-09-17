 Skip to content
Economics
Central Banks

Nagel Says ECB Still ‘A Good Way Off’ From Where Rates Should Be

  • Confident that inflation rates will fall after ‘tough winter’
  • Bundesbank president speaks at open day in Frankfurt
European Central Bank interest rates will need to rise a lot more to get inflation under control, according to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.