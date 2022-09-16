Here’s What Happened in the City of London This Week

Good afternoon from Bloomberg’s UK finance team. Here are five news stories from the Square Mile and beyond that caught our eye this week.
1) UK’s New Government Courts Bankers on Toxic Bonus Question
The new chancellor has dived head first into one of the most contentious political issues in UK finance.
2) Barclays Is Buying Back $7.7 Billion of Securities After Mistake
Barclays is close to concluding a buyback of securities after the bank accidentally issued billions of dollars more structured and exchange-traded notes than it had registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
3) HSBC CFO Says Bank May ‘Materially’ Raise Staff Pay in 2023
HSBC Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said rising inflation could force the bank to significantly raise salaries as it eyes “brutal” cuts in an attempt to keep a lid on costs.