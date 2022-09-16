 Skip to content
Wealth

College Dropout Turns Thiel Fellowship Into a $2 Billion Figma Fortune

  • Dylan Field started software startup Figma a decade ago
  • Abode’s $20 billion deal makes Field richest Thiel fellow
Dylan Field

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Dylan Field dropped out of an Ivy League school in 2012 to take a grant from the billionaire Peter Thiel and start a software company called Figma. A decade later, Field’s stake in the company is now worth over $2 billion.

This week’s sale of Figma to Adobe Inc. for $20 billion makes Field, 30, by far the wealthiest person to go through the Thiel Fellowship. The controversial program was designed by the PayPal co-founder to undermine the value of traditional education by encouraging young adults to leave college and start companies with $100,000 grants.