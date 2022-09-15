 Skip to content
South Korea Tightens Net Around Fallen Crypto Tycoon Do Kwon

  • Officials seek to revoke passport of Terraform Labs founder
  • Terra crypto ecosystem suffered $60 billion wipeout this year
Do Kwon, whose collapsed Terraform Labs cryptocurrency ecosystem sparked a meltdown in digital assets, faces being forced to return to South Korea after officials sought to have his passport revoked.

A request has been passed to the nation’s Foreign Ministry to scrap the travel document, the prosecutor’s office said in a text message Thursday. If the ministry accedes, Kwon -- who prosecutors have said is in Singapore -- in theory would have to return to Seoul within 14 days after receiving the notice of revocation.