South Korea Tightens Net Around Fallen Crypto Tycoon Do Kwon

Do Kwon, whose collapsed Terraform Labs cryptocurrency ecosystem sparked a meltdown in digital assets, faces being forced to return to South Korea after officials sought to have his passport revoked.
A request has been passed to the nation’s Foreign Ministry to scrap the travel document, the prosecutor’s office said in a text message Thursday. If the ministry accedes, Kwon -- who prosecutors have said is in Singapore -- in theory would have to return to Seoul within 14 days after receiving the notice of revocation.