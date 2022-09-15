These Are the US Areas Most at Risk of Housing Downturn, According to Attom Report

Homes in and around New York City and Chicago are most vulnerable to price declines in a potential economic downturn, according to a report released Thursday by real estate data analytics firm Attom.
Of the 50 counties most at risk, nine are in and around New York City, six are in the Chicago metropolitan area, and 13 are spread through California. These counties have high levels of unaffordable housing, underwater mortgages, foreclosures and unemployment. In contrast, counties least at risk -- concentrated in the South and Midwest apart from Chicago -- have lower such levels.