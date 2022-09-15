 Skip to content
China Holds Key Rate, Withdraws Liquidity Amid Yuan Defense

  • PBOC keeps rate on 1-year MLF loans unchanged at 2.75%
  • Central bank net drains 200 billion yuan via MLF, as expected
The People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing.

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Bloomberg News
China’s central bank drained liquidity from the banking system for a second straight month while leaving rates unchanged as it sought to ease pressure on the yuan from a widening policy divergence with the Federal Reserve.

The People’s Bank of China offered 400 billion yuan ($58 billion) via its medium-term lending facility, matching the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. That would result in a net withdrawal of 200 billion yuan in September. The rate was held at 2.75% after being lowered by 10 basis points in August.