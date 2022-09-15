Biden Likely to Nominate Estate-Tax Expert as IRS’s Top Lawyer

President Joe Biden is likely to nominate Beth Kaufman, a partner at the law firm Caplin & Drysdale, to be the top lawyer at the Internal Revenue Service as the White House prepares to overhaul the agency’s leadership, according to people familiar with the matter.
The IRS chief counsel position oversees the interpretation and enforcement of tax laws. The office will play a central role in writing regulations to implement the energy tax credits, new corporate minimum levy and stock buyback fee included in Democrats’ tax and climate package, the Inflation Reduction Act.