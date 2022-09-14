 Skip to content
Green

Typhoon on Track to Slam Shanghai With Strong Winds and Flooding

  • Landfall expected near Ningbo as early as Wednesday afternoon
  • Shanghai upgrades typhoon warning to the third-highest level
Vessel positions as of Sept. 14 in yellow, 64-knot wind forecasts in red, 34-knot danger swath in white from Joint Typhoon Weather Center, earlier Sept. 14.
Vessel positions as of Sept. 14 in yellow, 64-knot wind forecasts in red, 34-knot danger swath in white from Joint Typhoon Weather Center, earlier Sept. 14.
Bloomberg News

Typhoon Muifa barreled toward Shanghai, threatening to bring strong winds and flooding to the heavily populated region along China’s eastern coast.

The storm, packing wind gusts of up to 120 miles (193 kilometers) per hour, is expected to make landfall near the major port city of Ningbo as early as Wednesday afternoon and then continue north to Shanghai, state television reported.