Typhoon on Track to Slam Shanghai With Strong Winds and Flooding
Landfall expected near Ningbo as early as Wednesday afternoon
Shanghai upgrades typhoon warning to the third-highest level
Bloomberg News
Typhoon Muifa barreled toward Shanghai, threatening to bring strong winds and flooding to the heavily populated region along China’s eastern coast.
The storm, packing wind gusts of up to 120 miles (193 kilometers) per hour, is expected to make landfall near the major port city of Ningbo as early as Wednesday afternoon and then continue north to Shanghai, state television reported.