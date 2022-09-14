 Skip to content
Politics

NY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump Case

  • Raymond Dearie is the sole consensus pick for special master
  • Trump claims privilege over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C., US, on July 26.

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Donald Trump and the US Justice Department don’t agree on much, but one thing they came to consensus on is a retiring federal judge in Brooklyn.

Raymond Dearie, who last month announced his intention to retire after more than 30 years as a judge, is the sole person among four candidates that both Trump and the DOJ said they could support as a special master. If named by the Florida judge overseeing the case, Dearie would be tasked with reviewing thousands of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home to determine if Trump’s privilege claims apply to any of them.