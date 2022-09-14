NY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump Case

Donald Trump and the US Justice Department don’t agree on much, but one thing they came to consensus on is a retiring federal judge in Brooklyn.

Raymond Dearie, who last month announced his intention to retire after more than 30 years as a judge, is the sole person among four candidates that both Trump and the DOJ said they could support as a special master. If named by the Florida judge overseeing the case, Dearie would be tasked with reviewing thousands of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home to determine if Trump’s privilege claims apply to any of them.