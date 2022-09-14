Crypto Nurses Post-CPI Losses as Clock Ticks to Ethereum Upgrade

Cryptocurrency markets Wednesday took stock of sharp losses triggered by hardening expectations of restrictive US monetary policy and braced for a possible test ahead from the upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain.

Bitcoin was near $20,000 as of noon in Tokyo after a near 10% one-day plunge. Ether, the native token of Ethereum, extended recent underperformance to drop to $1,600. Stocks, bonds and digital tokens plunged Tuesday after hot US inflation data pointed to further large Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.