Liquidity Risk Is a Side Effect of Ethereum Crypto Upgrade

As the buzz around the revision of the Ethereum blockchain reaches a crescendo, few observers appear to be talking about the potentially risky trade-off that cryptocurrency holders face.

More investors in Ether, the native token of the most commercially important crypto network, are expected to lock up their tokens in special digital wallets that earn their owners a return once the network transition takes place as soon as later today. But they won’t be able to take them out, at least not for a while.