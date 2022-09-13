Novogratz’s Galaxy Sued by Crypto Custodian BitGo Over Deal Breach

BitGo is suing Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings for more than $100 million in damages after Galaxy abandoned its planned $1.2 billion acquisition of the crypto custodian.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in Delaware Chancery Court, cited Galaxy’s “wrongful repudiation and willful and intentional breach” of the merger agreement, according to public filings tied to the case. The complaint was filed under seal and will be made public on Thursday, in case Galaxy wishes to redact some of the allegations, according to Brian Timmons, a lawyer at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which is representing BitGo.