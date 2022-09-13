 Skip to content
Artist Reveals Instagrammers’ Real Stories With Video Surveillance

An artist’s video shows the backstory behind Instagram influencers’ photographs through open street camera footage, and highlights the pervasiveness of urban surveillance.

Dries Depoorter’s video project shows the power of urban surveillance.

Source: YouTube screenshot

Among a sea of people, a man in a leather jacket poses in front of a fire-engine red storefront. He knows that when he posts the picture on Instagram, hundreds of thousands of followers can see it. But he may not realize that even when he isn’t in front of the camera, he is being watched. 

The image is from a new project by  Belgian artist Dries Depoorter, who uses open street camera footage cross-referenced with Instagram influencers’ posts to show the unfiltered backstory behind posed photographs. But the two-minute video also demonstrates how ubiquitous urban surveillance has become — and how artificial intelligence makes it possible to locate people using only a few publicly available data points.