IMF Plans Food-Shock Help as It Weighs Revamp of Global Role

The International Monetary Fund is looking at ways to help countries affected by the global food shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as part of a larger rethink of how the lender of last resort can best help its member nations.

The IMF has proposed to its board that it increases access to emergency financing for a year to low-income countries that are most vulnerable to the changes in the cost of food, which “has skyrocketed,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a virtual interview with Center for Global Development President Masood Ahmed. About 50 nations meet the criteria, with 20 to 30 being in need “immediately,” she said.