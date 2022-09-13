 Skip to content
IMF Plans Food-Shock Help as It Weighs Revamp of Global Role

  • Fund to go to its board with menu of options on assistance
  • Up to 30 nations would immediately benefit from food plan
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
The International Monetary Fund is looking at ways to help countries affected by the global food shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as part of a larger rethink of how the lender of last resort can best help its member nations. 

The IMF has proposed to its board that it increases access to emergency financing for a year to low-income countries that are most vulnerable to the changes in the cost of food, which “has skyrocketed,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a virtual interview with Center for Global Development President Masood Ahmed. About 50 nations meet the criteria, with 20 to 30 being in need “immediately,” she said.  