Hong Kong Hasn’t Decided on Hotel Quarantine Cut, Lee Says

Hong Kong hasn’t decided whether it will cut the period of time new arrivals must spend in hotel quarantine before a series of high profile events starting at the end of October, and will make the call based on the Covid situation closer to the event, Chief Executive John Lee said.

The city is hosting a summit for fintech leaders from Oct 31, then a summit for global bankers and an international rugby tournament in early November. The events are part of an effort to kickstart the Asian financial hub’s return to its former status as one of the world’s most vibrant cities. It has been largely isolated for the past 2.5 years thanks to Covid control measures designed to help thwart the virus and reopen its border with China.