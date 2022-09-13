Grindr Names George Arison CEO as It Prepares for Public Debut

Grindr LLC, the dating app that specializes in connections for the LGBTQ+ community, has named George Arison its new chief executive officer, fulfilling a pledge to appoint someone who identifies with that group to lead the company as it prepares to go public.
Arison, 44, is the co-founder and former CEO of auto e-commerce marketplace Shift Technologies Inc. He will start at Grindr on Oct. 19 and shepherd the company through the process of listing on the stock market through a special purpose acquisition company later this fall.