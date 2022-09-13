Big-Tech Stock Rebound Snapped With Rates Ready to Rise

Technology stocks took a beating Tuesday with the Nasdaq 100 Index dropping 5.5%, its worst performance since March 2020, with every company in the tech-heavy benchmark declining.
The culprit was a worse-than-expected inflation report that triggered a broad selloff in stocks. This marks the seventh decline of 4% or more for the Nasdaq 100 this year, the bulk of which occurred in May and June when it was tumbling toward its low for the year, according to a research report from Bespoke Investment Group.