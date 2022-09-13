Biden Says ‘More Time’ Needed to Cut Inflation as Prices Run Hot

The latest US inflation data shows “progress” in the effort to curb price gains, but there’s more work to do, the White House said after worse-than-expected figures put new pressure on the Federal Reserve.
Headline consumer prices increased in August by 0.1%, hotter than a forecast decline of the same figure. Core inflation, a measure that strips out volatile fuel and food costs and is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, rose by 0.6%, double the forecast. Year-over-year inflation dropped for the second month, to 8.3%, but also exceeded the forecast of 8.1%.