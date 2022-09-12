 Skip to content
Klopp Expects Liverpool Fans to Respect Tribute to the Queen

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp smiles during his team's warm up before the group A Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Liverpool at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liverpool, England (AP) -- Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said he expects the team’s fans to show “the right respect” if UEFA accepts a request by the club for a minute’s silence to be held before the Champions League match against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Liverpool supporters booed the national anthem — which was formerly “God Save the Queen” — when it was played ahead of the FA Cup final in May and the Community Shield in July because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.