How a Startup Folded Just a Year After Raising $85 Million

In early July, things looked rosy at Airlift Technologies Pvt. as it prepared to raise more cash for expansion. Six days later, the startup -- one of Pakistan’s most prominent -- was bust.
The e-commerce company collapsed less than a week after failing to complete a funding round, underscoring how severely the global rout in tech valuations is affecting fragile startups in emerging markets. Airlift had raised $85 million a year earlier -- a record for the country -- and had curbed spending in a bid to appeal to investors as it worked toward a fresh round. But then the lead backer pulled its commitment, leaving Airlift with no capital to continue and forcing it to abruptly shut down.