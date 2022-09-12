Dollar Dive Fuels Debate About Whether Greenback Has Topped Out

The dollar’s pullback in recent days is prompting speculation about whether the currency’s march higher is coming to an end. There is nonetheless a reluctance to write it off just yet.

After surging by more than 10% this year, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has dropped close to 2% from the record it hit last week even as expectations for where the Federal Reserve will take interest rates have nudged up. There are signs that positioning is beginning to turn against the currency and longer-term economic fundamentals are potential hindrances, according to Bank of New York Mellon strategist John Velis. Yet even he is cautious, writing that the market still needs a catalyst to unwind.