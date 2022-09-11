Rail-Strike Deadline Carries Economic and Political Risks for Biden

Tens of thousands of US railroad workers could be on strike by the end of this week, a potential new shock to supply chains that would pose a pre-midterm political quandary for President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Negotiators met through the weekend trying to reach a deal with two unions covering some 57,000 engineers and conductors -- a tired-and-riled workforce that emerged from the pandemic-rattled economy. Ten other unions involved have reached tentative agreements, though such deals require ratification by members. US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with both sides last week.