US Freight Railroads to Cut Services as Union Talks Fail, Report Says

US freight railroads will reduce their services from Monday after two of the country’s largest rail unions failed to agree on a new contract this week, the Journal of Commerce reported.
The railroads began notifying customers about the service cuts, which are taking place ahead of a possible strike on Sept. 17, Journal of Commerce said, citing a customer advisory from Norfolk Southern Corp. The Association of American Railroads confirmed in a statement Friday that six Class I freight railroads will begin to take steps to “manage and secure” shipments of some hazardous or sensitive materials from Monday.