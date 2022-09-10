Stellantis Engine Parts Workers Go On Strike Amid Shift to EVs

More than 1,000 union members at Stellantis NV’s castings plant in Kokomo, Indiana went on strike Saturday after contract negotiations broke down, putting pressure on a key link in the automaker’s production of engines and transmissions for vehicles sold in North America.
Members of United Auto Workers Local 1166 said the company has deprived them of a “safe and comfortable workplace” by neglecting to repair HVAC systems and address other health and safety issues, according to a UAW statement. The Stellantis website said the plant is the largest die-cast facility in the world and makes engines and transmission parts.