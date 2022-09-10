 Skip to content
Your Saturday UK Briefing: A New King and a New Prince of Wales

Charles, then Prince of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth II, watch a fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London on June 2, 2022.

We have a new monarch. Charles III was formally proclaimed king in an ancient ceremony on Saturday at St. James’s Palace, a day after pledging “lifelong service” in an emotional address to his subjects and soon after we’d heard the first official rendition of the national anthem.  Just a couple of tweaks—“Queen” to “King” and “her victorious” to “him victorious”—but a hugely significant shift. Prince William, 40, becomes the new Prince of Wales and is now one step away from the throne.