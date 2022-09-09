 Skip to content
Markets

China Credit Jumps From All-Time Low After PBOC Easing Steps

  • Credit hit a record low in July on weak lending, bond sales
  • Longer-term loans to companies more than doubled in August
Bloomberg News
Updated on

China’s credit growth rebounded strongly in August after the central bank cut interest rates and urged state banks to play a bigger role in driving loan expansion. 

The improvement came after the government stepped up monetary easing measures recently to help the struggling economy. Credit growth had been sluggish in recent months even though money supply expanded rapidly, with companies and households reluctant to take on more debt as the economy slows due to worsening Covid outbreaks and a spiraling property crisis. 