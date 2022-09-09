 Skip to content
Carbon Futures Fall to Lowest Since March as EU Eyes Permit Sales

  • EU considers sale of carbon permits from market reserve
  • Carbon has plummetted from a record high set in August

European carbon allowances extended losses Friday as the European Union moves toward a deal to sell surplus permits to help limit the impact of the energy crisis.

At an emergency meeting in Brussels, EU energy ministers discussed possible options for making use of the region’s carbon market in order to lower power prices, according to a statement by the Czech government, which chaired the talks. The Czech presidency is seeking to advance negotiations on the European Commission’s proposal to use permits withheld from the market.