PBOC’s Strong Fix Fails to Prop Up Yuan as Bearishness Extends

  • Reference rate at stronger-than-expected level for a 12th day
  • Central bank’s moves seen helping prevent panic selling
Outside the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in Beijing.

Photographer: Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg
Tian Chen

China’s central bank is failing to impress the group that it wants to influence the most with its fixings -- the yuan bears.

Investors are trading the yuan in the spot market at the largest discount since May to the reference rate, a sign that sentiment toward the Chinese currency remains poor despite Beijing’s push to restore confidence. The exchange rate marched almost half way through its allowed trading range on the weak-side of the fixing, meaning the central bank many need to use another strong rate in the next session to rein in the bearishness.