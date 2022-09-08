PBOC’s Strong Fix Fails to Prop Up Yuan as Bearishness Extends

China’s central bank is failing to impress the group that it wants to influence the most with its fixings -- the yuan bears.

Investors are trading the yuan in the spot market at the largest discount since May to the reference rate, a sign that sentiment toward the Chinese currency remains poor despite Beijing’s push to restore confidence. The exchange rate marched almost half way through its allowed trading range on the weak-side of the fixing, meaning the central bank many need to use another strong rate in the next session to rein in the bearishness.