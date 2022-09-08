Kenya’s President-Elect Seeks to Stamp Authority on Parliament

William Ruto, who won Aug. 9 presidential elections by a razor-thin margin, will seek to stamp his authority over the National Assembly when it elects a new speaker on Thursday.
Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition proposed Moses Wetangula, a long-serving lawmaker and former foreign minister, for speaker of the legislature -- the third-most senior role in the Kenyan government after that of the president and the deputy. Wetangula faces off against Kenneth Marende, who served as speaker from 2008 to 2013 and has the backing of an alliance led by Raila Odinga, the runner-up in last month’s presidential vote.