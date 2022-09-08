India, China Move Back Troops From Another Border Friction Site

Indian and Chinese soldiers have begun to pull back from one more friction point along their disputed Himalayan border following a meeting between top military commanders from both sides, according to India’s Defense Ministry.
“According to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings have begun to disengage,” the ministry said Thursday in what it called a joint statement. It gave no other details, except to add the move “is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas.”