To Fight its Gas Crisis, Germany Proposes a New Cheap Transit Plan

German public transit policy made unexpected global headlines in May, when the country offered travel on all urban and regional trains, trams, buses and subways for just 9 euros ($9.02) a month from June through August.
Intended to ease the energy and cost-of-living crises provoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the three-month deal proved hugely popular: 52 million 9-euro tickets were sold, and 20% those tickets went to people who wouldn’t normally use public transit, according to the public-transport lobbying group VDV. The resulting reduction in car trips saved an estimated 1 .8 million tons of carbon emissions.