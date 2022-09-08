DocuSign’s Stock Collapse Sets Low Bar for Earnings

Expectations for DocuSign Inc.’s earnings are so low after a series of blowups at the one-time pandemic winner that some investors are wondering if it can get any worse.
Shares of the company, which provides electronic-signature services used in real estate and other businesses, have plunged 65% this year, the second-worst performance in the Nasdaq 100 Index. As with other companies that surged in the Covid-19 era -- including Netflix Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc., and Peloton Interactive Inc. -- investors have scaled back their estimation of its growth prospects in a reopened economy.