CreditSights Softens Tone on Adani Group Debt and Corrects Data

CreditSights appeared to dial back on the severity of its concerns about billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire, having sparked controversy with a report calling it “deeply overleveraged.”
In a note published following a call with the conglomerate’s management, CreditSights cited elevated leverage at one unit and for another the risk of future acquisitions hurting its credit profile. But there was no mention of the word “deeply,” and the Fitch Group unit also corrected a profit and a debt figure for Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd. respectively.