Truist Hires From Credit Suisse, UBS to Bolster Investment Bank

Truist Financial Corp. hired Hayes Smith, a veteran of Credit Suisse Group AG, to help oversee its investment-banking arm’s coverage of private equity firms, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Smith is set to join Truist after a period of gardening leave, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified because the hiring hasn’t been announced. He has worked with firms including Carlyle Group Inc., Warburg Pincus, Veritas Capital, Cerberus Capital Management and Kelso & Co.