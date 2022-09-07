Traders Warn Crisis Will Last Beyond This Winter: Energy Update

Policymakers are pulling together proposals to bring to a meeting of energy ministers in Brussels on Friday where emergency interventions will be hammered out to try to stem surging prices for power and natural gas.
There is even more urgency to take action with prices edging higher after Russia last week halted gas supplies on the Nord Stream pipeline indefinitely. Proposed EU measures expected include removing gas from other power generation in the way electricity is priced. Windfall taxes on excess profits may also be introduced to pay for help for households with ballooning costs, rising inflation and a region-wide recession.