Pigs and Cows Need Better Shipping Conditions, EU Watchdog Says

The European Union’s food watchdog called for better shipping conditions for live animals such as cattle and pigs as pressure mounts to ban controversial cross-border trade.
About $22 billion of live animals are exported each year globally, and the EU is the biggest shipper. But there are growing calls to improve animal welfare and reduce the risks that diseased ones can pose to humans, especially after a series of high-profile accidents in recent years that led to thousands of animals being killed.