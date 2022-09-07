Oxford Vaccine Raises Hope for Second Malaria Shot Following GSK’s

A malaria shot developed by researchers at the University of Oxford has shown that its strong protection can hold up a year after a booster, bolstering the case for a second vaccine to be used to protect children and infants in Africa from the deadly disease.
The vaccine, known as R21, was shown to have an efficacy as high as 80% one year after a fourth dose was administered to some 400 infants aged 5 to 17 months in an African region with seasonal circulation of the disease, according to a study published Wednesday by the peer-reviewed medical journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.