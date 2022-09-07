 Skip to content
Texas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious Freedom

  • Ruling in federal court in Texas concerns Gilean PrEP drugs
  • Company said it didn’t want to subsidize ‘homosexual behavior’
Daily Antiretroviral Pill Found To Protect Healthy From AIDS Transmission

A federal judge in Texas ruled that a provision of the Affordable Care Act that mandates free coverage of groundbreaking drugs that prevent HIV infection violates the religious beliefs of a Christian-owned company.

US District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth on Wednesday granted summary judgment to Braidwood Management Inc. in its challenge to coverage of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Truvada and Descovy. The two pre-exposure prophylactic drugs, commonly known as PrEP, are taken daily by hundreds of thousands of Americans, particularly men who have sex with men.