European Gas Edges Higher Amid Russia Risks, Anti-Crisis Moves

Natural gas prices in Europe advanced amid supply risks from Russia and seasonal maintenance in Norway, as officials seek to stem the effects of the region’s worst energy crisis in decades.
Russia’s decision to indefinitely shut its key Nord Stream pipeline to Germany last week has forced European governments to plan market interventions. Germany wants power-price caps within weeks. Poland is seeking to limit prices on all gas imports. Liquidity is also set to be a focus of the talks of energy ministers at a meeting in Brussels on Sept. 9.