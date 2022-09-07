 Skip to content
Europe’s Newest Reactor Is Ramping Up Much-Needed Power Supply

  • Output at Finland’s Olkiluoto-3 is set to hit 1,000 megawatts
  • The nuclear unit will reach full capacity later this autumn
The Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor in Finland.
The Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor in Finland.Source: TVO
Power output at Europe’s newest reactor is set to hit a landmark 1,000 megawatts overnight as it ramps up toward full production, bringing some relief to the region’s strained market.

Finland’s Olkiluoto-3 nuclear unit will provide much-needed supplies to the Nordic nation’s taut power system when it reaches full capacity later this autumn, after imports from Russia were cut completely in May. The Finnish grid has warned of rolling power cuts this winter as Europe faces its worst energy crisis in decades. 