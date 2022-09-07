China Sees Record Summer Temperatures as Heat Set to Persist

China expects above-average temperatures to continue through September after the hottest August on record led to a historical drought and power cuts that damaged the world’s second-biggest economy.
August’s average temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius (72 Fahrenheit), the highest since China’s complete climate record started in 1961, Xiao Chan, vice director of the National Climate Center, said Tuesday at a press conference. Last month was also the third-driest August since 1961, and most areas will continue to see above-normal temperatures in September, Xiao said.