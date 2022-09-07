Baltic States Aim for Russian Visa Ban by Mid-September

The European Union’s Baltic members reached a deal to restrict Russian citizens from entering the bloc at land crossings and will aim to pass national measures by mid-September.
The move would further complicate entry for Russian holders of Schengen visas for travel throughout the EU’s visa-free travel zone. Latvia and Estonia -- both of which share a border with Russia -- are finalizing the details of the restrictions for government approval as early as this week, foreign ministers for both nations said on Wednesday in Kaunas.