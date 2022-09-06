US Is Losing Soybean-Export Edge as Brazil Closes Logistics Gap

US farmers facing supply-chain bottlenecks and a surging dollar are losing their competitive edge in the global market for soybeans to their biggest rival: Brazil.
In many of the years through 2020, it was about twice as expensive for China -- the top importer -- to ship Brazilian rather than American soybeans. But logistics issues in the US, upgrades of the South American country’s ports and supply infrastructure, and a strong dollar have almost eliminated that gap, US Department of Agriculture data show.