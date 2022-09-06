 Skip to content
TCW Hires Goldman Veteran Katie Koch as CEO of $220 Billion Firm

  • Koch will be based at the firm’s Los Angeles headquarters
  • She takes over from David Lippman, who will retire this year
Bond giant TCW Group has hired longtime Goldman Sachs Group Inc. asset management executive Katie Koch as its next chief executive officer and president. 

Koch, 42, joins the $220 billion asset manager after 20 years at Goldman, where she rose to become partner. She was most recently chief investment officer of Goldman’s public equity business, a $300 billion unit within the bank’s asset management division. She will start the new role in coming months, the Los Angeles-based firm said in a statement.