 Skip to content
Politics
Economics

Russia’s Economy Faces Years of ‘Great’ Pain, Yellen Deputy Says

  • Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo speaks in interview
  • Adeyemo touts oil-price cap effort to limit Moscow’s options
Video player cover image
Russia's Economic Pain Will Last Years, Adeyemo Says

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Russia’s economy faces years of hardship as a result of the measures taken by the US and its allies over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

While Russia has enjoyed record current-account surpluses this year thanks to earnings from exports of oil and gas, an internal report prepared for that country’s government showed it faces a deep and prolonged recession, Bloomberg reported. Adeyemo painted a similar picture from the US Treasury’s vantage point.