Single-Stock Fund Frenzy Sends ETF Issuance to Fastest Pace Ever

Unfazed by the rout in markets this year, the booming exchange-traded fund industry is pumping out new products to US investors at an unprecedented pace -- and with more to come as issuers race to cash in on a new category of single-stock ETFs.

In the first eight months of this year, 273 funds have debuted, exceeding the number of launches during the same period in previous years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The amount has eclipsed even the 259 launches in the first eight months of last year, when record flows rushed into ETFs as investors chased a surging bull market.